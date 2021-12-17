iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $51.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.