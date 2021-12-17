iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $51.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

