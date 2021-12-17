iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,006 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $118,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 588,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.26 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

