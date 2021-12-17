iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 66,743 shares.The stock last traded at $62.89 and had previously closed at $62.73.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.73.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KXI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,075.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 226,835 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 208,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,403,000 after acquiring an additional 61,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.