iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,161,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,913 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $86,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 116.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 434,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $29.35 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78.

