iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ IBTD opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $25.73.

