iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $132.70 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.97.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

