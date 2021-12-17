iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,794,000 after buying an additional 131,062 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,158,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,426,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,162,000 after buying an additional 1,374,957 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,180,000 after buying an additional 1,071,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,173,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,999,000 after buying an additional 486,514 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $132.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.97. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

