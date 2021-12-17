iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,578,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 21,654,428 shares.The stock last traded at $76.97 and had previously closed at $77.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

