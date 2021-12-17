iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EUFN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,810,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,293,000 after acquiring an additional 228,994 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,194,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,338,038.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,092,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,492,000 after acquiring an additional 547,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 931,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 216,075 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

