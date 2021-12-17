iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Decreased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

