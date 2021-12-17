iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 9.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $43,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 564.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $297.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.