iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $213.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.67 and its 200 day moving average is $225.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

