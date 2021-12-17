iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $276.13

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $276.13 and last traded at $283.79, with a volume of 8710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.88 and its 200 day moving average is $302.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

