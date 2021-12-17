iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 231,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,886,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 206,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after buying an additional 22,059 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $168.76 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $175.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

