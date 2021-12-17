iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 94,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

