iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.58% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $138,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.57.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

