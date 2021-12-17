iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000.

IYM opened at $135.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.53. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $109.99 and a 1 year high of $142.03.

