iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 509.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

