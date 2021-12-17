iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,559 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

GOVT opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61.

