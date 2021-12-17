iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of IDU opened at $87.12 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $87.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.41.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

