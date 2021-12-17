J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Get J.Jill alerts:

NYSE:JILL opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J.Jill will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Rahamim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb acquired 1,750 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,713.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $1,932,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J.Jill by 104.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $1,143,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.Jill (JILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.