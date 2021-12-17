J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $591.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $647.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

