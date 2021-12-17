J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $317,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,555 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GE opened at $92.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

