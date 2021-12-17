J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $590,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after buying an additional 28,686 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

NYSE PG opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $161.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.