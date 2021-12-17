J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Down 58.1% in November

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JSAIY shares. UBS Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.67%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.