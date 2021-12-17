Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.54 billion.Jabil also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $64.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $66.50.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $813,278.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,653 shares of company stock worth $6,858,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

