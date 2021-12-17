Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 101 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAC. KeyCorp cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.28.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $125.14 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.44.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

