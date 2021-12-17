Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 153 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,319,000 after buying an additional 144,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 85,031 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 209,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 41,371 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

BERY opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

