Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

