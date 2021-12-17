JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the November 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JanOne stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.49. JanOne has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JanOne in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JanOne by 65.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JanOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in JanOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in JanOne in the second quarter worth $388,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

