Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the November 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSML. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,673,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after buying an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares in the last quarter.

JSML stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.81. 11,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $73.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

