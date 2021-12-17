Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Up 5.2%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.22. 3,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 176,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,239,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,997,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 629.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 691,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.