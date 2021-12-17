Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jasper Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company focused on hematopoietic cell transplant therapies. Jasper Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation, is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JSPR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($1.75). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,215,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,030,000.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

