JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Down 6.1%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.76 and last traded at $72.95. Approximately 126,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,019,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.65.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA lifted their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in JD.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

