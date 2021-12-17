Jefferies Financial Group Comments on IGM Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for IGM Biosciences in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a market cap of $907.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -1.24. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $127.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,241,000 after acquiring an additional 189,760 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

