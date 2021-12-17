Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

NYSE:OXY opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 62,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.