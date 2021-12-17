Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARNA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Shares of ARNA opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.08.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after buying an additional 1,160,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,185,000 after buying an additional 880,841 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,871,000 after buying an additional 493,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

