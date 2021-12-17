Jeffrey Ryan Stewart Sells 2,152 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ABBV traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.53. 12,612,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,864,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $133.28. The stock has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

