JLP Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

JLP Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for 0.6% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,698,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $151.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

