JLP Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

JLP Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty accounts for approximately 1.1% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLG. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.90.

NYSE SLG opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.50.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

