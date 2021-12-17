JLP Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

JLP Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises about 1.5% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $370.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.88 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $373.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.13.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.