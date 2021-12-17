JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.76.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.01. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 1.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

