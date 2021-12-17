JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $201.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.92.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $148.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.88. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 0.78. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,565 shares of company stock valued at $75,830,536 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after acquiring an additional 160,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,190,000 after acquiring an additional 227,910 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Seagen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after acquiring an additional 302,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,391 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

