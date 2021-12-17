JMP Securities Trims OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Target Price to $68.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.85.

NYSE:OMF opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.97. OneMain has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 190.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 92,184 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in OneMain by 9.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 275,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,923,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

