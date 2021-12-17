John Dabiri Sells 247 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NVDA stock opened at $283.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.41 and a 200 day moving average of $228.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,504,000 after buying an additional 9,801,806 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

