John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Short Interest Update

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MZTLF remained flat at $$3.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. John Menzies has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.
John Menzies Company Profile
