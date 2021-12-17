John Merris Purchases 14,126 Shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Stock

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of DTC stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Solo Brands Inc has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $23.39.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
