John Merris Purchases 14,126 Shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Stock

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DTC stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Solo Brands Inc has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

