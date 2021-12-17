Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives $2,800.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,800.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JMPLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.15. 4,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.5656 per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

