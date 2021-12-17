Joseph C. Sardano Sells 13,969 Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 13,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $100,856.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 million, a P/E ratio of -343.00 and a beta of 0.42. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $147,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.
